FLORENCE — Nina Jane Young, 76 of Florence, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022. Her visitation will be Wednesday, January 19th from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Her service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Wayne Gean officiating. Burial will follow in Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her son, Gary Peck; brothers, Arlee and Arnold Lanier; and sister, Mildred Tidwell.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Eugene Young; children, Delaine Peck, Scott Young (Kim), Teresa Young, and Greg Young; sisters, Mary Hughes, Margie Gist, Faye Logan, and Barbara Walton (Harold); grandchildren, Jamie McClain (Molly), Kelly Holt, Cody McCrary, Drew Peck, Ashley Warren (Dustin), Owen Young, Reece Young, and Jessica White (Robert); and great-grandchildren, Oakley McClain, Lake McClain, Alayna Warren, and DJ Warren.
Pallbearers will be Jamie McClain, David Young, Bradley Young, Drew Peck, Jamie Carpenter, and David Brewer.
