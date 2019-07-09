SHEFFIELD — Nita Lou Hardy, age 72, of Sheffield, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Her visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rodney Shewbart officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Nita was retired as a registered nurse from Alacare Home Health and was a member of York Terrace Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hunter and Margaret Hardy.
Her survivors include her children, Whitney Fulmer (Dan Tubbs) and Joshua Hardy; brother, Tim Hardy (Donna); and grandchildren, Hunter and Cooper Fulmer.
The family would like to issue special thanks to Amedysis Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Brent Hardy, Whit Fulmer, Brian Fulmer, Mike Hardeman, Howard Cabiness and Chad Cabiness. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Aldridge and Kelly Parkes.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
