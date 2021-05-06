MUSCLE SHOALS — Nita McDaniel Berry, 94, died May 5, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A graveside will follow at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

