SHEFFIELD — Nita McDaniel Berry, 94, of Sheffield, AL died Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Visitation will be today, May 7, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Will Vaden will be officiating.
She was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mattie Sue McDaniel and husband, Calvin Curtis Berry.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sarah McDaniel; stepdaughter, Patsy Jordan; nephew, Stephen McDaniel (Nan) and niece, Phyllis Reilly (Bob).
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Commented