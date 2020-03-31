FLORENCE — Nita White Boyd, born October 19, 1927, Prescott, AR, died March 27, 2020, Florence, AL. She was preceded in death by husband, John Brooks Boyd, Jr.; father, William E. White; mother, Eunice Harris White; and brothers, James White and Benny White.
Survivors include son, Brooks Boyd, wife, Laura, Glencoe, AL; daughters, Arlene Clark, husband, Glen, Allen, TX and Dail Williams, husband, Steve, Florence, AL; brother, Fred White, Citrus Heights, CA; sister, Joyce McLendon, Delight, AR; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren.
Nita was a much beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, who left a legacy of service, grace and integrity.
Donations in her honor may be made to Cross Point Church of Christ. An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
