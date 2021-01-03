ROGRESVILLE — Noah Drake Bickerstaff, 13, died Saturday, January 2, 2021. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at Franklin Memory Gardens. The burial will follow in the cemetery. He was the son of Scotty and Lisa Bickerstaff.

