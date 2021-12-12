IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Noel C. “Red” South, 92, died December 9, 2021. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

