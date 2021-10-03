IUKA, MS — Noel Leonard “Boots” Carson, Jr., 83, died Friday, October 1, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Monday, October 4, graveside at Campground Cemetery. Interment will follow in the cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Monday, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

