FLORENCE — Noel Orbia Hall, Sr., 90, died July 25, 2021. Burial will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama. He is survived by his love and mate of 57 years, Mary Fields Hall. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

