WATERLOO — Noel Phillip “Jack” Robertson, age 68, of Waterloo, passed away, October 3, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at The Pentecostals of Florence. Funeral services will immediately follow with Pastors B.G. Crosswhite and Greg Daniel officiating. Burial will be in Wrights Cemetery.
Jack attended church at The Pentecostals of Florence for 25 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and supporting his number one race car driver, Matthew. Jack was preceded in death by parents, Amos Jones and Johnnie Ethel Robertson; sisters, Polly Holder, Judy Badgley, and Patsy Jones; brothers, Louie Robertson and Billy Robertson.
He is survived by his wonderful wife of 25 years, Melody Robertson; son, Lewis Allen Peffer; grandson, Matthew Allen Peffer (McKenzie); one great-grandson, Presley Allen Peffer; brother, Donnie Robertson; sisters, Georgia Woods, Mary Haddock, Doris Sneed (David).
Pallbearers will be Billy Robertson, Jr., Nicky Kavich, Shane Whitt, Johnny Ray, Clifton Brown, and Terry Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy White and Matt Peffer.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented