LEIGHTON — Nolan Van Ayers, 75, of Leighton passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Phillip Potter will be officiating. Burial will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Laura Mable Ayers; brothers, Raymond and Gaither Ayers; daughter-in-law, Lora K. Ayers.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Ayers; son, Michael Ayers; daughters, Laura (Jeff) Flanagan and Stephanie Taylor (Doyle); grandchildren, Ashley Thompson (Justin), Chace Ayers, Shannea and Landen Flanagan, Alexis and Drake Taylor; great-grandchildren, Ava and Averie Thompson; brothers, Hillard Ayers (Vadra) and James R. Ayers; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Marshall Ayers, Wade Ayers, Greg Ayers, Scottie Ayers, Heath Ayers, and David Jones.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Lorie Knight with Hospice of North Alabama.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
