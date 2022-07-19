RUSSELLVILLE — Nolon E. Wheeler, Jr., 89 years old of Russellville, left this life earthly life on July 16, 2022. Among those to remember him are his son, Greg Wheeler (Sherrie); daughters, Joni Wheeler and Anna McCarley (Brian); six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and Nolon’s spiritual family at Quinn Church of Christ.
Nolon was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Smith Wheeler; his parents, Nolon and Leslie Wheeler; his brothers, William and Doug Wheeler; his sisters, Glenda Credeur and Kathryn Hitt Flannagan; and his brothers-in-law, Harlin (Shorty) Hitt, Floyd (Sonny) Flannagan, and Millard Copeland.
A veteran of the Korean War, he served his country proudly from 1951-1952 with the U.S. Army 92nd Armored Field Artillery Regiment. After 45 years of working at Reynolds Metal Company, he enjoyed a long retirement. A graduate of Russellville High School, he had wonderful memories of being the high school football quarterback. To quote A History of the Russellville City Schools: “the T-formation provided RHS with 21 or more points in every game save one. The folks in the stands never knew which play would go all the way, so they never stopped watching.”
The visitation will be at Akins Funeral Home in Russellville, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel with Lonnie Oldag of Quinn Church of Christ officiating. Burial will be in Allen-McRight Cemetery in Spruce Pine. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Hitt, Cary Hitt, Hershel Garrison, Hudson Copeland, McKinley Copeland, and Luke McCarley.
Nolon’s children would like to express a special thanks to Dr. John R. Almirol and his staff, Jennifer, Vanessa, Kellen, and Elizabeth, for the loving care they have given our dad for many years. We would also like to thank the staff of Kindred at Home in Russellville.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
