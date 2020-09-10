ROGERSVILLE
Nona Bell Bowen Jordan, 72, died September 5, 2020. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Little Zion Cemetery, Rogersville with Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing. Public viewing will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Commented