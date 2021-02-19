FLORENCE — Nona Lee Behel Barr, 86, died February 11, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Mount Zion Church of Christ Cemetery. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.