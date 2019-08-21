FLORENCE
Nora Hart, 81, of Florence died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Florence Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation will be today, August 21, 2019, at Milner’s Chapel from 12-2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Ralph Mann officiating. Burial will follow in Emmiline Stutts Cemetery. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Hart loved cooking and decorating for her children and grandchildren during the holidays.
Mrs. Hart was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. William S. Hart and son, William Ronnie Hart.
She is survived by her children, Sherry Schell (Tim) and James Hart; daughter-in-law, Carol Hart; grandchildren, Michael, Chris, Tami, Jimmy, Angela, Shelby, Tala and Jonah; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Braxton, Britney, Natalie, Shielyn, Chase, Ethan, Preston, Allie, Kiley, Graham and Nate.
Pallbearers will be Michael, Chris, Jimmy, Jonah, Chase and Preston.
