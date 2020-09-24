IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Nora Inell Dean, age 83 of Iron City, TN, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a retired bus driver, and a member of Mount Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Buddy Alverson and Sean Richardson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 5:00 to 8:00 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are three sons, Rick Dean, Killen, Mark Dean, St. Joseph, TN and Clay Dean, Loretto, TN; two daughters, Kellie White, St. Joseph, TN, Amy McNatt, Loretto, TN; one brother, Steve Corum, St. Joseph, TN; one sister, Shirley Larkin, Warner Robbins, GA; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, B.C. “Jim” Dean Jr.; her parents, Dude and Lucy Phillips Corum; and sister, Jane Grigsby.
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL is in charge of all arrangements. (931) 853-6995.
