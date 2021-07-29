FLORENCE — Nora Lee Brown Thompson, 93, died July 26, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence. The public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

