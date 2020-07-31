FLORENCE — Nora Mae Michael, 79 of Florence, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her residence. She was employed with Piggly Wiggly for 30 years and was a member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church.
Graveside service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bumpus Creek Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with Ernie Emmons officiating.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Jones, Ken Condrey, Butch Wright, Bob Herring, Anthony Erwin and Gene Purdy.
Miss Michael was preceded in death by her mother, Jewel Michael; father, Marvin Michael; brother, Aaron Michael; sisters-in-law, Robbie Michael and Peggy Michael. She is survived by her brother, Ancil Michael, Florence, AL; sister, Brenda Michael of Florence, AL; nieces, JoAnne Kirby and Julie Gean; along with several great-nieces and nephews.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
