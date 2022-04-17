MUSCLE SHOALS — Norma Andrews Martin, devoted wife, mother, and Grannie, of Muscle Shoals, won her long battle with cancer and went home to her Savior on April 15, 2022 at the age of 79.
Survivors include her husband, Robbie Martin; daughter Sonya Martin Allman (Rodney), son Andy Martin (Teresa), son Jeff Martin (Joan); grandchildren Rachel Chapman (Chris), Katie Hornsby (Todd), Andrea Weeks (Tyler), Ashley Bolt (Cameron), Amber Pearson (Josh), Mallory Martin, and Cole Martin (Clare); great-grandchildren Jackson and Olivia Chapman, Allie Kate and Cooper Hornsby, Vivian and Ben Weeks, and Oliver and Griffin Bolt; brothers Jack Andrews (Olivia) and Roger Andrews; and numerous extended family members.
Mrs. Martin was born in Franklin County and graduated from Russellville High School. She lived most of her life as a resident of Muscle Shoals and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. She enjoyed travelling, learning new things, and spending time with her friends. Mrs. Martin was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church.
While she worked many years, her most prized title was Grannie. She faithfully attended her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s various recitals, games, and programs. Mrs. Martin impacted heaven’s Kingdom with her unwavering faith and desire for her family and friends to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior. She was a dedicated prayer warrior whose walk with Jesus lead her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to know Him. Her family counts it as one of the greatest blessings of their life to have been so fiercely loved by her.
In keeping with her devotion and adoration for her family, pallbearers will be Cole Martin, Jackson Chapman, Chris Chapman, Todd Hornsby, Tyler Weeks, Cameron Bolt, and Josh Pearson. The service will be held at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022.
Arrangements include visitation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a service officiated by Dr. Tom Whatley and Charlie James at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to her long-time physician and friend Dr. Joshua Vacik for his compassion and extraordinary care, along with family members Janie and Ricky Miller, Lisa and Keith Willingham; and dear friends Gene and Fay Aycock, and Debbie Collum.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.colbertmemorial.com.
