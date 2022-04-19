MUSCLE SHOALS — Norma Andrews Martin, 79, died April 15, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church with a service to follow at 1 p.m. She was the wife of Robbie Martin. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

