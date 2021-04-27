HAMILTON — Norma Ann Summerford, 78, passed away Saturday April 24, 2021, at Hamilton Nursing Home in Hamilton, Alabama. She was born in Franklin County Alabama and grew up in the Burnout community near Red Bay before moving to Hamilton. She worked as a nurse and operated a photography business. She had great affection for her many cats.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Brother Steve Lindsay and Brother David Corum officiating. Burial will be in Hamilton Memory Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her faithful and loving husband, Elton Edgar Summerford; her parents, Blanton and Ada Weatherbee; and her grandparents, Forest and Ellen Weatherbee and Toby and Laura Shewbart.
She is survived by a host of cousins.
Thanks are extended to the staff at Hamilton Hospital, Hamilton Nursing Home, and Amedisys Hospice for their care and compassion during her illness.
