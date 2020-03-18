MUSCLE SHOALS — Norma Dee Darby Johnson, 82, went home to be with the Lord and her husband, Joe, on March 14, 2020. She was a beloved member at East Colbert Church of Christ where she led the ladies’ Sunday school class for many years. As a successful businesswoman, she owned beauty salons in GA and AL and was a cosmetologist and hairdresser for over 60 years.
She is survived by her children, Richard Johnson (Shelia), Victoria Della Noce (Joe), Jody Johnson (Leslie); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Glenn and Mary Sue Darby; stepmother, Susie (Jackson) Darby; brother, Charles and granddaughter, Renee Nicole Johnson.
Norma loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. She shared that love with everyone she met and was known to stop and pray with anyone in need. She was a pillar in the community and truly touched thousands of lives in her lifetime in her salons, her churches and her mission work. Every life Norma touched was made better because of her influence for good. She was a beautiful lady both inside and out. She was an exceptional wife, mother, Nana, employer, friend, teacher, servant, and Christian.
Over the past few months, her caregivers referred to her as an “angel” and now, she truly is our new angel in heaven.
A private family service will be held on Friday. Celebration of life service has been postponed to a future date.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented