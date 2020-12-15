LEIGHTON — Norma Jane Yates, 51, died December 10, 2020. Public viewing will be 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Red Bank Cemetery, Town Creek.

