PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — Feb. 2, 1930 - Dec. 1, 2022 — Norma “Jean” will be remembered as a loving mother and counselor who overcame adversity to not only blaze a path for herself, but also help those around her and create beauty and joy in the world.

