PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — Feb. 2, 1930 - Dec. 1, 2022 — Norma “Jean” will be remembered as a loving mother and counselor who overcame adversity to not only blaze a path for herself, but also help those around her and create beauty and joy in the world.
Born in Carnegie, Oklahoma, her parents’ lives and father’s Army service led Jean to call over a dozen locations home— Florida, Alaska and Newfoundland, Canada just to name a few. Despite many moves and a devastating moving van fire that destroyed all her childhood possessions, Jean thrived at school and she was a top contender in local beauty contests. She was in Sheffield High School’s class of 1947 (and attended the 60th SHS class reunion in 2007). Due to a family move, she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida.
Along the way, Jean caught the attention of a young naval officer, Liona Russ Roberts, Jr, whom she married in 1952. Together they created a family amidst their many travels. In 1957, they welcomed their first daughter, Laura, in Mississippi. In 1960 their son, Boyd was born in California, then in Florida came son, John in 1961 and daughter, Jenna in 1963. After a period raising the kids in Maryland, Jean and Russ divorced in 1971.
Afterward, Jean found a soul mate in the Scotsman Alfred G McGrorty, whom she married around 1979. With “Scotty,” life was full of laughter and wonder in the home they established in Cumberland, Maryland. Jean obtained an Associate of Arts degree in 1985 and became a certified counselor for addiction programs, devoting her life to helping others. She served in this role for 24 years, including at Sacred Heart Hospital. After Scotty passed away, Jean retired and moved to California to be closer to her children. There she enjoyed life in Banning, her days filled with swimming, gardening, cooking, traveling and visiting her children.
A life of challenges made Jean take nothing for granted. She loved her family deeply, appreciated the beauty of nature, found joy in every stone, leaf, and shell, and would spontaneously dance or sing. She used and reused everything she had, and with the eyes and soul of an artist curated a collection of mementos with which she decorated her home.
Norma Jean passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022. She is survived by her brother, John E. Walker (Diane); her children, Laura (Chris), Boyd, John (Megan), and Jenna (Charles); six grandchildren, Sheila, Debbie, Ashley, Clark, Skye, Mackenzie; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
The service will be held Thursday, February 2, at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia beginning at 1 PM. She will be laid to rest at the King Cemetery on King Bridge Road in Leighton, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Norma Jean McGrorty’s memory at Tribute Page: http://act.alz. org/goto/Jean_McGrorty.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
