MADISON — Norma Jean Montgomery formerly, of Florence, AL, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022 in Madison, AL. She had lived at Merrill Gardens for the last five years and had many friends with whom she enjoyed visiting daily.
Jean was married to Ray G. Montgomery for 62 years until his death 11 years ago. She and Ray were avid bridge players and were members of several bridge clubs. They were also members of the Gil Stone Sunday school class at Highland Baptist Church. She worked for many years as a Realtor in Florence, but her greatest joy was caring for her family and cooking big family dinners. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Grace Nave; sisters, Olena Musick, Paulette Vanhuss and brother, Luther Nave.
She is survived by her daughters, Jane Grimes (Mel), Kathy Gover (Willie), Ruth Rieser (C.P.) and four grandchildren, Raycheal Drake (Brian), Katie Faulkner (Tyler), Jeanna Wheat (Scott) and Trey Rieser. She was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Anna Grace and Connor Drake and Vivian Faulkner.
A private graveside service will be held this morning at Greenview Memorial Park.
