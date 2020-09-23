RUSSELLVILLE — Norma Jean Presley, 61, died September 21, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Church (Russellville Church of God.) Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Knights of Pythias Cemetery. She was the wife of Wayne Presley. Spry Memorial Chapel is directing.

