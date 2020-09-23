RUSSELLVILLE — Norma Jean Presley, 61, died September 21, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Church (Russellville Church of God.) Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Knights of Pythias Cemetery. She was the wife of Wayne Presley. Spry Memorial Chapel is directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- 'The port came to us': Story behind AP photo of Beirut blast
- 'The port came to us': Story behind AP photo of Beirut blast
- Dodgers clinch NL's top seed, West title with win over A's
- Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island state
- Malaysian opposition leader Anwar plans new government
- Lauderdale man still missing after 4 years
- Hatton pleased with Lauderdale County's low COVID numbers
- Ivy creates 46-member Alabama STEM Council
Most Read
Articles
- 1 dies in wreck at Cox Creek Parkway
- Woman dies in Cox Creek Parkway wreck
- Convenience store standoff ends in arrest
- 17-year-old indicted on rape, additional charges
- Parole board denies 6 requests from local inmates
- 3 inmates from local cases up for parole
- NAMC's new cancer Center slated to open in early 2022
- Trail of Tears set for this weekend
- Cyberattack hits UNA Foundation provider
- NAMC officials break ground for cancer center
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 1 dies in wreck at Cox Creek Parkway
- Woman dies in Cox Creek Parkway wreck
- Alabama Extension Service offering seeds for fall vegetable crops
- Week 5: Alabama high school football standings
- Convenience store standoff ends in arrest
- Tracyne Elizabeth Penick
- 17-year-old indicted on rape, additional charges
- Deshler football pulls away from Brooks
- Athens couple ties the knot at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio
- Muscle Shoals council condemns Markate Avenue structure
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trump knows the writing's on the wall (7)
- Where does erasing of our history stop? (5)
- Are you pro life or anti them? (4)
- Prayer doesn't violate the 'religion' clause (2)
- You Said it (2)
- Abortion is the last remaining scourge (2)
- FreightCar closing Barton plant (2)
- Unfortunate twist to US carnage (1)
- Around the state (1)
- You Said It (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented