FLORENCE — Norma Jean Rickard, age 87, of Florence, passed away November 23, 2021. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Friday, November 26, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Georgia Smith; husband of 70 years, Bobby L. Rickard; two sisters and a brother.
Survivors include her children, Barbara Phillips (Jimmy), Bonnie Calhoun, Bobby Rickard, Jr. (Cindy), and Brian Rickard (Wanda); two sisters; three brothers; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Mrs. Rickard was a three-time cancer survivor. She was the rock of the family. She used to trade blackberries for their school lunch. She would babysit her siblings while the parents worked in the fields. She got more joy from giving than receiving and was a hero to many people.
Mrs. Rickard was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ and loved camping and “Diana Singing.”
The family would like to express their appreciation to her Compassus caregivers, and also to June Phillips, Donna Ivey, Teresa Lovell and Annie Gibson.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
