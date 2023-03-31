TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Norma Kathleen Gange, 80, died March 28, 2023. Visitation is Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Maud Church of Christ with services following at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Burns Cemetery in Maud, AL. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

