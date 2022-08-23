NEW LENOX, ILLINOIS — Norma Lee Jordan Nichols, 85, of New Lenox, IL passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Visitation will be today, August 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial immediately following at Shaw Cemetery. Brother Charlie James will be officiating
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lelon Jordan and Maebelle Waldrup Jordan; husband, Kenneth Nichols; son, Buddy Nichols; sisters, Joyce Jordan and Sherrie Wilsef; brothers, Wilbourn Jordan and Hillard Jordan; and sons-in-law, Greg Aune and John Deady.
She is survived by her son, Gregory Nichols (Gregory Szelung); daughters, Lori Aune, Marsha Nichols Newton (David), Gail Kawa (Chris), Jeanette Deady, and Janet Decker (Ron); seventeen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and nephew, Robby Haden.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You can sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
