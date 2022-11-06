WATERLOO — Norma Jean Powell, 87, of Waterloo, passed away, Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, November 7, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., at Wrights Cemetery with Wayne Wood officiating.
Mrs. Powell is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Powell; parents, Aarron Jones (Emma) and Creola Jones; son, Larry Powell; brothers, Bill Jones and Sonny Jones; sisters, Wilma Brewer, Virginia Pineger, and Judy Melghem.
She is survived by her children, Jim Powell (Catherine), Ken Powell (Kathy), Tim Powell (Valerie), Joe Powell ( Kim); daughter-in-law, Elsie Powell; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to specially thanks to the staff of Mitchell Hollingsworth for their loving care.
