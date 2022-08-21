BELMONT, MS.

Norma Sue Rayburn, 85, died August 19, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held at noon at Cedar Tree Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.