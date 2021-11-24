FLORENCE — Norma Jean Rickard, age 87, passed away November 23, 2021. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Friday, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m.

