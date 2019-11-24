LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO — Norma Ruth Buchanan, 88, of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away on October 15, 2019. She was a member of the University United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Red Hats, and served meals at the soup kitchen.
Mrs. Buchanan will be buried in Artesia, New Mexico on Tuesday, November 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Twin Oaks Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Las Cruces on Thursday morning, November 28 at the University United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m.
Mrs. Buchanan was preceded in death by her husband of 36 wonderful years, Cameron Buchanan; her parents, Harold and Lucille Hancox; and grandson-in-law, Patrick Jenkins.
She is survived by her son, Terry Buchanan (Terry) of Florence, Alabama; daughter, Diane Buchanan Gottlieb (Rick) of Las Cruces, and one sister, Thelma Hamm of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Dr. Trent Buchanan (Andrea) of Birmingham, Ty Buchanan (Meredith) of Birmingham, Tucker Buchanan of Florence, LeAnn Gottlieb Jenkins of Fishers, Indiana, and Linda Gottlieb Bates (Robert) of Morrison, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Ann Parker Henderson, Anders, and Cameron Buchanan, all of Birmingham, Mikayla and Weston Jenkins of Fishers, Indiana, and Hunter and Violet of Morrison, Colorado.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Avenue, Las Cruces, NM. To sign online guestbook, please log on to www.getzcares.com
Commented