TUSCUMBIA — Norma Sue Martin, age 87, of Tuscumbia, passed away April 30, 2022. The family received friends at Williams Funeral Home of Florence Tuesday, May 3, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. The funeral will followed in the funeral home chapel Wednesday, May 4, at 11:00 a.m. Burial was in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Vada Billings; her loving husband of 49 years, Paul Arlie Martin; and sisters, Ellen Russell and Dorothy Anderson.
Survivors include her children, Dianne Foust (David), Debbie Bradford (Jeff), Steve Martin (Carol), and Mike Martin (Carolyn); grandchildren, Bevin Foust (fianceé, Maddie), Meghan Bradford, Brandon Bradford, Joanie Woods, Amy Martin, Stephanie Jackson and Jeffrey Martin (Christina); eight great-grandchildren; and brother, J.B. Billings (Marie).
Grandchildren and great-grandchildren served as pallbearers.
Mrs. Martin attended First Southern Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals, and later attended Colbert Heights Baptist Church. She loved to cook gravy and biscuits for her grandchildren, and enjoyed sitting on the front porch enjoying the sunshine.
The family would like to thank all of her sitters and caregivers, neighbors, and Kindred Home Health and Hospice for all of the love and care you provided for our sweet mother and grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
