WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Norma Sue Staggs Pope, 85, died August 2, 2022. Visitation will be today from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shackelford, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in Buchanan Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Dallas Lewis Pope.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.