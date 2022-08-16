TUSCUMBIA — Norma Joyce Ushman, 94, of Tuscumbia, died Friday, August 12, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 17th, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Seth Hood officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and son at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, California.
Norma was a native of Washington and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thomas Ushman; son, Robert Thomas Ushman, Jr.; parents, Howard and Charlotte Thomas; and grandson, Robert David Ushman.
Norma is survived by her great-grandson, Bobby Ushman; sister, Donna Brown; nieces and nephews.
