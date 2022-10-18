LEIGHTON — Norma Vines McCollum, 66, died Sunday, October 16, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

