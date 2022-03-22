FLORENCE — Norma Leitner Volz, 89, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The visitation will be Wednesday, March 23, from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at the Cherokee United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Tony Datuin officiating. Burial will be in Margerum Cemetery.
Norma was a native of Kingfisher, Oklahoma and a member of the Cherokee UMC Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dean Volz; and her parents, Cecil and Velma Leitner.
Norma is survived by her children, David Volz of Florence, AL, Gene Volz of Alexander, AR, and Dawn Volz Jackson of Aberdeen, MS; and grandchildren, David Volz, Jr. of New Johnsonville, TN, Jessi Volz Taylor, of Glen Rose, AR, Courtney Jackson, of Memphis, TN, Desitney Volz, of Florence, AL, and Jordan Newcomb, of Florence, AL.
Pallbearers will be David Volz, Jr., Chris Jackson, John Holland, Dylan Guzowski, Terry Beggs, and Mike Taylor.
