KILLEN — Norma White Crowson, 79, died February 26, after suffering many years with Alzheimer’s disease. Her funeral will be Saturday, March 5, at Elkins East Chapel in Killen, Alabama. Visitation and services will begin at 1:30 p.m., and a graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Civitan Cemetery in Rogersville.
Mrs. Crowson was valedictorian of Lauderdale County High School in 1961. She paused her nursing education to raise her family, but she returned to school and completed her nursing degree at Troy University in Montgomery in the 1980s. Her nursing career included home health, hospice care, and nursing home management.
Norma was married 58 years to David Crowson. She was a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She never hesitated to help anyone in need, whether family, friend, patient, or stranger. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband David, her daughter Jennifer, and her grandson Silas. She leaves behind children, Bryan and his wife Suzanne; Jeremy and his partner Kandice; grandchildren, Matthew, Evan, Claire, and Juliette; sisters Janie and Kay, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
