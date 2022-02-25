CHEROKEE — Norman Cornelius Bryant,Sr., age 89, of Cherokee, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The visitation will be Sunday, February 27, at Riverton Community Church from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Chuck Lansdell officiating. Burial will be in Riverton Cemetery.
Norman was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a member of Riverton Community Church and was both a Mason and a Shriner.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Ruby Bryant; brothers, Willard and Jimmy Bryant; sister, Mamie Bryant; children; Norman C. Bryant, Jr., and Alesiha Dawn Bryant; grandson, Trevor Bryant; and great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose Smith.
Norman is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jacquelyn Bryant; children, Anthony H. Bryant, Gail Griffey, and Daniel J. Bryant; sister, Ruby Gay Shipway; 9 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Andy Bryant, Daniel Bryant, David Griffey, Torry Smith, Mark Massey, and Phil Oliver.
