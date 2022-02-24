CHEROKEE — Norman Cornelius Bryant, 89, died February 22, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Riverton Community Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Riverton Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

