Norman D. “Scott” Hollimon, of Muscle Shoals, AL, stepped into eternity on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 69. He went the way of all flesh at his home.
Scott leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 32 years, Robbin, of Muscle Shoals; sons, Blake Hollimon of Muscle Shoals, Pete Waldrep (Ashley) of Muscle Shoals, and Greg Hollimon (Candy). Also left behind are brothers, Gerald Hollimon (LaNell) of Trinity, and Roland Hollimon (Donna) of Moulton; sister, Nida Purser (Jerry) of Mount Hope; grandchildren, Jayci and Houston Waldrep, and Abby and Dylan Hollimon.
Scott was preceded in death by parents, Coy E. and Marjorie L. Hollimon; brother, Billy Michael Hollimon (U.S. Marine killed in Vietnam); and son, Bradley Michael Hollimon.
Visitation will be this evening from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will be Thursday, July 9, at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Ministers Ben Hayes and Michael Jackson will preside. Michael Jackson will direct the congregational acapella singing.
Pallbearers will be Matt Hollimon, Deneal Goode, Gary Carmack, Mark Tucker, Tracy Lentz and Will Myhan. Honorary “paw” bearer will be black and tan coon hound J.R.
Scott was born on February 18th, 1951. He graduated from Mount Hope High School in Lawrence County, AL. Scott spent 39 years with International Paper in Courtland, AL before retirement. Scott loved to coon hunt. He spent a good portion of his life in the woods with his hounds and hunting buddies. He always had a story to tell about every hunt he went on. He was an avid supporter of the St. Jude World’s Largest Coon Hunt. He enjoyed watching baseball, especially when Blake was playing. Scott was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ.
