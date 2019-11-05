COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE — Norman Dale Copeland, age 68 of the Rally Hill Community, passed away October 31, 2019 at his home. Born in Colbert County, Alabama to the late William Leo Sr. and Flora Elton Copeland. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Survived by his son, Daniel (Jennifer) Copeland; daughters, Sarah Copeland, Elisabeth (Doc) Page and Rebekah Dale Copeland; grandchildren, Drake Copeland, Leah Veach, Laura Dale Veach, Lucas Veach, Parker Page and Scarlett “Sissy” Page; honorary Copeland, Krista Way.
A private family memorial will be held.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
