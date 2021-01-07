FLORENCE — Norman Gale Spillers Sr., 95, passed away on January 3, 2021 at his home in Florence, Alabama.
He was born on March 30, 1925 in the Mountain Springs area of the William B. Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County, Alabama. He graduated from Lawrence County High School and earned his Master’s Degree in Vocational Agriculture from Auburn University. War Eagle!
He proudly served in the United States Navy in World War II. Some of the locations he served were Cuba and Okinawa, Japan. After the war he taught veterans and then began his career at Central High School teaching Vocational Agriculture. He taught there for about 35 years. When he came to teach at Central, he met the love of his life, Mildred Nixson. They married June 5, 1954 and had three sons.
Mr. Spillers’ passions were his family, friends, gardening, hunting and the community at large. He was a member of the Church of Christ, NRA, and the AEA.
Mr. Spillers was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Spillers; his son, Norman Gale Spillers Jr.; his brothers, Malcolm (Nelene) and Henry; his sisters, Maxine Spillers and Josephine Hill (J.D.); his grandson, Chad Spillers and his parents, Cleave Spillers and Zora Parker Spillers.
Mr. Spillers is survived by sons, Jeff (Sharon) and Wayne (Carol); grandchildren, Shawn Spillers, Shane Spillers (Megan), Casey Snell (Matt), Kristin Roberson (Drake) and Katie Spillers. He is also survived by many great and great-great- grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, January 9th at 2 P.M. at Greenview Funeral Home, Florence, Alabama. The funeral will be graveside. Due to Covid-19, services will be family only. No visitation. Brother David Dowdy and Brother Wayne Wood will be officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Spillers, Wayne Spillers, Shawn Spillers, Shane Spillers, Jack Spillers, and Mickey Spillers.
If you wish to make a donation, please make it to the Vocational Agriculture Department at Central High School.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
