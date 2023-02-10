F.2.10.23 Norman Humphreys.jpg

FLORENCE — Norman James Humphreys Jr., affectionately known as “Two Dogs,” of Florence, Alabama left the arms of his loved ones to enter his heavenly home on February 5th, 2023, at the age of 63. Visitation will be Saturday, February 11 at Williams Funeral Home 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service immediately following officiated by Papa Brooks.

