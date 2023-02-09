FLORENCE — Norman James “Two Dogs” Humphreys, 63, died February 5, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. A celebration of his life will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. He was the fiance of Lisa Ann Smith. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

