FLORENCE
Norman Keith Wade, age 63, of Florence, passed away July 1, 2021. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 2, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at Mt. Zion Church of Christ on Saturday, July 3, at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Jerry Campbell officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Keith was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Ruby Wade; and maternal grandparents, Thomas Aaron Smith, Sr., and Georgia Smith.
Survivors include his parents, Doyce and Shelby Wade; children, Dustin Wade (Elizabeth), Mollie Wade Ellis (Cy), and Lorelai Wade; brother, Michael Wade; sister, Cheryl Wade Walker; and grandchildren, Bo Ellis, Liz-Anne Wade and Monroe Ellis.
Keith enjoyed fishing, Alabama football, walking at the creek at his sister Cheryl’s, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Florence Boulevard Church of Christ and was an electrician with the IBEW Local 558.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Walker, Blake Brewer, Jason Phillips, Richy Calhoun, Bobby “Binky” Rickard, and Richard Richey.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice of North Alabama and Helen Keller Hospital for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of North Alabama.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
