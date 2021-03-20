ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Norman Ray Thompson, 59, died March 17, 2021. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Funeral will be Sunday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

