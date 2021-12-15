FLORENCE
Norman Tyler Ross passed peacefully on the morning of December 13, 2021 with his wife, Marcie, by his side. “Norm” is survived by his wife, Marcie Ross, and children, Thomas Ross (Claudia), Kathy Moore (Gary), Carl Ross, and Kim McBride. He is also the proud grandfather and great-grandfather of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Norm was the oldest of five siblings and dearly loved his parents and his sister and brothers.
Norm was born in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada on April 14, 1936, and raised in Calais, Maine. Norm joined the Army at the age of 17 and was soon jumping out of perfectly good airplanes as part of the 82nd Airborne Division - he was proud of his military service. Norm briefly lived in West Palm, Beach, Florida with his wife, Marcia Ross (Donahue), and his young family. Norm lived in his adopted hometown of Florence, Alabama, for almost 60 years and worked in the consumer finance field for many years before his retirement.
Norm loved the many good people that he met over the years in Florence and knew it was a wonderful place to raise his family. He became particularly close with the friends he met at Florence Golf and Country Club and at the Florence Exchange Club. In recent years, he completed the “Buddy Benches” project as part of the Exchange Club. These benches are placed at several schools in the Florence area and encourage kindness and friendship.
Norm was a kind and decent man and very positive and thankful for his life. He often told his children how fortunate he was in life. Norm’s family and friends know that we are the fortunate ones for having Norm as a part of our lives.
Norm’s remains will be placed in the ocean off the coast of Maine, where he hopes to follow his journey in life and return down the East Coast, into the Gulf Stream, to Alabama.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home and Shoals Hospice for the wonderful care that Norm received at the end of his life. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the cause of your choice. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
