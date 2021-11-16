HATTON — Norman Zills, 61, died November 13, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Providence Cemetery. Norman was the son of Blanche Oliver Zills and the late Auburn Zills.

